Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule Released; Details Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the round one counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). The NEET PG 2022 round one counselling schedule is available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. According to KEA, the web option entry will commence from October 9 and will be continued till October 11. The NEET PG counselling 2022 mock allotment result will be declared on October 12. READ MORE | UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

“Government has issued the seat matrix and fee structure on October 7 for admission to PG medical and PG dental courses for the year 2022 and the same has been published on the KEA website for the information of the candidates. Eligible candidates can exercise their priority of options as per the below mentioned first round schedule for admission to PG medical and dental courses,” KEA notification mentioned. ALSO READ | Can't Qualify In NEET UG 2022; List Of Countries To Pursue Medical Studies Abroad

The candidates after verifying the mock allotment results can change options from October 12 to 14. KEA will release the round one seat allotment result on October 15. The candidates can submit their documents till October 18, the last date for reporting at the allotted college is October 19 before 5:30 PM.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Seat Allotment Result

Click on the counselling result link on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Enter log-in credentials- roll number, email ID Karnataka NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment result, and take a print out for further reference.

The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the NEET PG round 2 counselling schedule soon. Candidates will get more details on counselling on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.