Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Know What's Next

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling registration last date September 23

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 registrations for PG Medical and Dental courses will close today, September 23. Eligible candidates can register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website- kea.kar.nic.in by 4 pm. The final submission of the application form will be open till 11:59 pm, today. After the completion of registration process, candidates will have to appear for offline verification of documents/certificates at KEA, Bangalore office. The verification of documents will be held between September 26 and October 3, 2022, as per the rank-wise schedule.

The Karnataka NEET PG counselling process includes online registration, document verification, online counselling procedure, seat allotment and issue of admission order as per NEET PG 2022 / NEET MDS 2022. The candidates who complete the registration process and the document verification including obtaining the documents verification slip are eligible for PG Medical, Dental seats in government and private colleges in Karnataka.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration Fees

The Karnataka NEET PG counselling registration fee for SC, ST, Cat-1 and PWD candidates is Rs 500. The registration fee for candidates belonging to General, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B categories is Rs 1,000. Non-Karnataka candidates have to pay Rs 2,000 and NRI, OCI, PIO and foreign nationals candidates have to pay Rs 5,000 as counselling registration fees.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in Click on the application link in the latest announcement section Fill in the required details - login ID and password Pay the registration fee and upload all the required documents Submit the NEET PG counselling application form Download and take the printout of the form for future reference.

The KEA Karnataka will announce the seat matrix, fee structure (for all disciplines), option entry, mock allotment result, change in option entry and first round allotment result dates soon on its website. The Karnataka NEET PG second round seat allotment will be conducted as per the directions of Central Government or State Government.