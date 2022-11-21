Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Entry Pass Download Begins Today

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round entry pass download.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will activate the state’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round entry pass download link today, November 21. Once the link is activated eligible candidates will be able to access the entry pass from- kea.kar.nic.in.

The candidates who have already registered but have not verified their documents or those candidates who did not deposit their original documents can do so on November 22 from 8 am to 1 pm to become eligible to participate in the mop-up round for PG medical and dental courses. The non-in-service PG medical offline seat allotment at KEA will be from November 23 to November 25. And for the Dental programme, the seat allotment will be only on November 25.

Candidates can report to the allotted medical college till 5:30 pm on November 26 and to the dental colleges on November 27. The name list will be forwarded to the colleges on November 26 by 1 pm for both the Medical and Dental programmes.

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Download Entry Pass