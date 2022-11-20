Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Dates Announced, Complete Schedule Here

Karnataka NEET PG mop-up round counselling schedule out

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the state's NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round schedule today, November 20. Candidates who wish to appear for Karnataka NEET PG mop-up round counselling can check the complete schedule available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the counselling schedule, medical aspirants can download the entry pass from November 21 to November 22, 2022.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook

Candidates who have already registered but have not verified their documents or who have not yet deposited their original documents can do it on November 22, 2022. The Karnataka NEET PG offline seat allotment for admission to Medical and Dental colleges will be done from November 23 to November 25, 2022. Eligible candidates can report at the allotted medical college on November 26 (till 5:30 pm). The last date for PG medical admission at the college for names list allotted seats will be conducted as per the MCC schedule.

The PG Dental offline seat allotment will be held on November 25, while shortlisted candidates can report at the allotted Dental college till November 27, before 5:30 pm. The last date for admission at the PG Dental college for names list allotted seats will also be conducted as per MCC schedule.

"If any category seats remained unfilled after completion of the seat allotment, seats will be decategorized as per rules/ norms and will be offered to the eligible candidates. The candidates who select PG Clinical seat in the mop-up round will not be eligible to participate in the grand decategorisation round," KEA said in a statement.