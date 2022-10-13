Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: KEA Announces Mock Allotment Result At Kea.kar.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Karnataka NEET PG mock allotment result at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2022. The candidates can check the allotment result on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in using PGET number. The final seat allotment result will be declared on October 15.

Following the NEET PG 2022 mock allotment result, candidates can modify their documents till October 14 (11 am). The candidates can submit their documents till October 18, they have to report at allotted college by October 19 (5:30 PM).

Karnataka NEET PG Mock Allotment Result 2022: How To Check At Kea.kar.nic.in

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on PGET 2022 Medical/Dental/DNB mock allotment result link Use PGET 2022 number Click on submit NEET PG mock allotment result will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The Karnataka NEET PG 2022 round 2 counselling schedule will be announced soon, candidates can check the counselling details on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.