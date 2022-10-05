Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Process Open Till Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock KEA will close the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 document verification process tomorrow.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 document verification process tomorrow, October 5, 2022. Candidates who have registered for Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling for admission to the postgraduate Medical and Dental courses in the state of Karnataka need to appear for offline verification, The verification process will be held at KEA, Bangalore office. It is mandatory for candidates to submit the original documents at the time of the document verification process.

The documents required at the time of verification include the registration form duly filled, photo identity and address proof document, NEET PG 2022 and NEET MDS 2022 admit card and score card, SSLC or 2nd PUC marks card, qualifying degree certificate, provisional degree certificate, certificate of internship completion and State, Central Medical or Dental Council registration certificate.

After the document verification procedure is completed, candidates will be able to enter their choices for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022, which will be based on courses and colleges in order of priority. Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment will take place based on the order of choices entered by candidates and on the basis of merit.