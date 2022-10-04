Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Date Extended Till October 6

Karnataka NEET PGET 2022 Document Verification Date Extended

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the state's NEET PG counselling 2022 document verification date for PG Medical and Dental courses. The candidates who have registered for Karnataka NEET PGET 2022 counselling are required to appear for offline verification of documents/certificates at KEA, Bangalore office till October 10, 2022. Earlier the last date to appear for document verification was October 3. Candidates will have to submit the original documents to claim the eligibility for PG Medical and Dental courses.

After the document verification process, candidates must collect the original documents and verification slip from the verification officer. Candidates must cross-verify the details printed on the verification slip before leaving the verification counter. Following this Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 option entry will begin in which candidates will have to fill the preferences based on courses and colleges in order of priority. Based on the priority of options entered by the candidates and merit, Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment will take place.

It is mandatory for candidates to register online and complete the document verification process to become eligible for admission to the PG Medical or dental courses in the state of Karnataka. The documents required at the time of verification are listed below