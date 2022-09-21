Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 begins

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) started the NEET PG counselling 2022 process on September 19, 2022. Candidates interested to take admission to postgraduate Medical and Dental programmes can register online for the counselling through the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to submit the application for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 is September 23 by 11.59 pm.

Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG 2022 or NEET MDS 2022 exam are only eligible to apply. Candidates will be then called for the document verification process. It is mandatory for candidates to register online and complete the document verification process to become eligible for admission to the PG Medical or dental courses in the state of Karnataka.

Candidates can get admission to PG Medical and Dental degree or diploma programmes in government colleges, government quota seats in private and minority medical and dental colleges and private seats in private medical and dental colleges.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register