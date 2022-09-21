  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here

The last date to submit the application for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 is September 23 by 11.59 pm.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 12:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET PG 2023: NBEMS Releases Tentative Exam Schedule; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Begins; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Advisory For Candidates To Change Nationality; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling Likely To Begin From September 19: Sources
NEET PG Counselling Deferred, Likely To Be Held In Third Week Of September
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here
Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 begins
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) started the NEET PG counselling 2022 process on September 19, 2022. Candidates interested to take admission to postgraduate Medical and Dental programmes can register online for the counselling through the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to submit the application for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 is September 23 by 11.59 pm.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG 2022 or NEET MDS 2022 exam are only eligible to apply. Candidates will be then called for the document verification process. It is mandatory for candidates to register online and complete the document verification process to become eligible for admission to the PG Medical or dental courses in the state of Karnataka.

Candidates can get admission to PG Medical and Dental degree or diploma programmes in government colleges, government quota seats in private and minority medical and dental colleges and private seats in private medical and dental colleges.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on the application link in the latest announcement section
  3. Fill in the required details - login ID and password
  4. Pay the registration fee and upload all the required documents
  5. Submit the NEET PG counselling application form
  6. Download and take the printout of the form for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
NEET PG Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SC Asks Jammu And Kashmir HC To Take Sympathetic View Towards Law Student Whose PIL Was Dismissed With Costs
SC Asks Jammu And Kashmir HC To Take Sympathetic View Towards Law Student Whose PIL Was Dismissed With Costs
AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: First Seat Allotment List Today At Jacchd.admissions.nic.in
JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: First Seat Allotment List Today At Jacchd.admissions.nic.in
KEAM 2022 Round One Allotment List Today At Cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2022 Round One Allotment List Today At Cee.kerala.gov.in
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends Today; Steps To Fill Application Form
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends Today; Steps To Fill Application Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................