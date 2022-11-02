Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Round One Allotment Result Out At Kea.kar.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET PG 2022 round one allotment list at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today, November 2 released the NEET PG 2022 round one allotment result. The candidates can check the round one allotment list on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. To download the seat allotment at kea.kar.nic.in, the candidates need to use the PGET number and click on submit.