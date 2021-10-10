  • Home
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online registration process for admission to postgraduate dental degree and diploma courses in the state.

Updated: Oct 10, 2021

Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow
The last date to apply online and pay the registration fee is October 12
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online registration process for admission to postgraduate dental degree and diploma courses in the state. Candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-MDS, or NEET MDS 2021, can apply for Karnataka state quota counselling process at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The last date to apply online and pay the registration fee is October 12.

Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2021: Apply here

How To Apply

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in

  2. Open the link ‘Online Application(only for Dental)

  3. Register and generate login credentials

  4. Login and submit the application form

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started registration for the second round of NEET MDS counselling for the 50 per cent state quota seats. Registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking facilities will be available till October 11 and seat allotment results will be published on October 14.

NEET MDS is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate Dental courses.

The exam was held on December 16, 2020, and results were announced on December 31, 2020.

