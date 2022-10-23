Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: KEA Extends Application Deadline For UG NEET Again

Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration date extended

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the online registration date for NEET UG counselling till October 25. Candidates can now register for admission to state quota seats at medical colleges by October 25. The official website to register for admission to Karnataka medical colleges against NEET is kea.kar.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to register for medical admission against NEET UG was October 23.

“UGNEET-2022 Date extended up to 5.30 pm on 25-10-2022 for registration and payment,” a KEA statement on the website said.

If the applicant has taken both NEET and CET exams last year, CET roll number will be reflected in the template box instead of NEET Roll NO. This is because KEA database has CET numbers for all years as common number, a KEA statement said earlier.

Candidates who have already appeared for UG CET 2022 should enter the same password and login id used for UG CET-2022 to register for UGNEET 2022, it added.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Apply