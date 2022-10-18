Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: KEA Application Deadline For UG NEET Extended

  • Home
NEET 2022 qualified candidates seeking admission to Karnataka medical colleges can apply at kea.kar.nic.in. The online registration window will be available up to October 20.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 5:21 pm IST

KEA UG NEET application deadline extended
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) which administers the NEET UG counselling for admission to state quota seats has extended the online registration date. NEET 2022 qualified candidates who want to study at Karnataka medical colleges can apply at kea.kar.nic.in. The online registration window will be available up to October 20. The Karnataka NEET counselling process will be different for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates.

NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category

Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges

If the candidate has taken both NEET and CET exams last year, CET roll number will be reflected in the template box instead of NEET Roll NO. This is because KEA database has CET numbers for all years as common number, a KEA statement said.

The candidate should enter his name exactly as in the NEET application form, KEA added. In case, the candidate changes the way name is written, the KEA software, the official statement said, will pop-up following message: “Do you continue the registration even though NEET data doesn’t match”. The candidate is advised to Click “OK ”, to proceed.

Candidates who have already appeared for UGCET 2022 should enter the same password and login id used for UGCET 2022 to register for UGNEET 2022.

The Karnataka NEET UG counselling process includes registration, fee payment, online option entry, documents uploading, verification of documents, seat allotment and joining process.

