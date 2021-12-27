  • Home
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today

Karnataka NEET counseling 2021: Eligible candidates who are yet to register can visit kea.kar.nic.in and complete the process.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 1:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Kea.kar.nic.in Karnataka NEET counselling 2021 registration ends today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close registration for round 1 NEET counselling, for the 85 per cent state quota seats, today, December 27. Eligible candidates who are yet to register can visit kea.kar.nic.in and complete the process. The KEA had earlier extended the registration deadline for NEET round 1 counselling twice – first till December 22 and after that, till December 27 (5 pm).

Karnataka NEET registration fee is Rs 500 for SC, ST, Cat-1 and PwD candidates; Rs 1,000 for General, 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B candidates, and Rs 2,000 for NRI, OCI, PIO and foreign nationals.

The Karnataka NEET counselling process is different for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates.

“Mere qualifying in UGNEET 2021 does not confer any right on the candidate unless the candidate fulfills eligibility conditions / submission of certificates. Further, only the candidates who complete the registration process including submitting of relevant original documents for verification are eligible for admission to UG Medical / Dental seats in Government / Private Colleges in Karnataka. Candidature is purely provisional and subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the UGNEET 2021 Information Bulletin, further the provisional admission made is subject to approval of MCI / DCI / Government / Competent Authority / Universities etc,” the KEA said in a statement.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to begin registration for NEET all India counselling in January.

MCC NEET counselling 2021 will be conducted in four rounds.

