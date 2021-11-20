  • Home
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Soon; Here’s How To Apply

NEET Counselling 2021 Karnataka: Candidates can apply for admission to Karnataka Medical Colleges under the 85 per cent state quota on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 20, 2021 8:50 am IST | Source: Careers360

Karnataka NEET counselling official website is kea.kar.nic.in (representational)

Kea.kar.nic.in NEET Counselling 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon begin the registration process for undergraduate medical admissions. NEET 2021 qualified candidates can apply for admission to Karnataka Medical Colleges under the 85 per cent state quota on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Last year, the KEA conducted UG NEET counselling in two rounds, followed by medical and dental mop-up rounds.

Karnataka NEET counselling for 85 per cent seats will be based on the state’s reservation policy. KEA announces Karnataka NEET cut-offs for different groups. Check the list in last year’s information bulletin.

How To Apply For Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in.

  2. Download the notification, information bulletin and other instructions, read carefully.

  3. Register and generate login credentials.

  4. Fill the application form, upload documents and submit.

Karnataka NEET Counselling: Important Points

Here are some important points shared by KEA last year that candidates should remember:

  1. Download the information bulletin and apply only on kea.kar.nic.in (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea). There is no alternative website.

  2. Read the instructions, eligibility criteria and other details carefully before applying.

  3. Retain at least two copies of the finally submitted application, two photographs used in the application and the fee receipt.

  4. Preserve the admit card till the admission process is complete.

  5. Use your mobile number and email ID. The KEA said it may send important information to candidates via email or SMS.

  6. KEA reserves the right to withdraw admission of any candidate at any point if it finds that he or she does not fulfil eligibility criteria and other regulations.

