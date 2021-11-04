Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Here’s Last Year’s Cut-Offs

Image credit: Shutterstock Last year, the KEA conducted UG NEET counselling in two rounds, followed by medical and dental mop-up rounds (representational)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon begin NEET 2021 counselling for the 85 per cent state quota seats. NEET qualified candidates will be able to apply for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses at Karnataka medical colleges at kea.kar.nic.in. The counselling schedule, eligibility criteria and other information will be published on the KEA official website.

Last year, the KEA conducted UG NEET counselling in two rounds, followed by medical and dental mop-up rounds. Karnataka NEET counselling for 85 per cent seats will be based on the state’s reservation policy.

Candidates who want to join a medical college of the state can check last year’s cut-off ranks for MBBS courses. This will give them an idea about their chances of admission.

Karnataka NEET Counselling: Cut-Off Ranks Last Year

Name of medical college Karnataka NEET cut-off ranks (general category) Bangalore Medical College 4,430 Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore 45,207 Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore 26,840 MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore 17,415 Khaja Bande Navaz Institute Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarg 69,483 MVJ Medical College and Research Hospital, Channasandra, Bangalore 53,346 Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bangalore 37,446 AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore 42,111 Sri Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital, Chitradurga 65,032 Mysore Medical College, Mysore 8,417 Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara Medical College, Mysore 19,638 Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellur 57,618 Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya 23,850 Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan 30,117 Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli 15,648 Jawaharalal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum 36,284 Al-Ameen Medical College, Vijayapur 69,200 S Nijalingappa Medical College and Research Centre, Bagalkot 64,542 SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad 34,693 Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences 29,492 Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Kalaburgi 61,389 Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary 23,135 Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Kalaburgi 58,218 Navodaya Medical College, Raichur 66,504 Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar 40,507 Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur 42,873 Father Muller Institute of Med. Education and Research, Mangalore 28,791 Kasturba Medical College, Hampanakatta, Mangalore 12,241 Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore 47,466 K.S.Hegde Medical Academy, Mangalore 31,893 K Venkataramana Gowda Medical College and Hospital, Dakshina Kannada 61,902 Jaya Jagadguru Murugharajendra Medical College, Davangere District 44,514 Shymanuru Shivashankarappa Institute Of Medical Sciences, Davangere 57,518 Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga 28,322 Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore 56,305 Srinivasa Institute of Medical Research Center, Mangalore 67,649 ESI Medical College, Bangalore 24,938 Subbaiah Institute of Medical Science, Shimoga 62,049 BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Kengeri, Bangalore 45,204 Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumkur 67,232 ESI Medical College, Gulbarga 56,102 The Oxford Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Bangalore 63,872 Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences 31,582 Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences 52,532 Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences 41,885 Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Science 50,415 Karwar Institute of Medical Science 54,450 Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences 46,986 Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre 67,293 Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre 68,095 East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Center 64,912 Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute 17,091 Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education, Harohalli hobli, Ramanagara 65,054

