Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Here’s Last Year’s Cut-Offs

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon begin NEET 2021 counselling for the 85 per cent state quota seats. NEET qualified candidates will be able to apply for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses at Karnataka medical colleges at kea.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 4, 2021 11:56 am IST

New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon begin NEET 2021 counselling for the 85 per cent state quota seats. NEET qualified candidates will be able to apply for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses at Karnataka medical colleges at kea.kar.nic.in. The counselling schedule, eligibility criteria and other information will be published on the KEA official website.

Last year, the KEA conducted UG NEET counselling in two rounds, followed by medical and dental mop-up rounds. Karnataka NEET counselling for 85 per cent seats will be based on the state’s reservation policy.

Candidates who want to join a medical college of the state can check last year’s cut-off ranks for MBBS courses. This will give them an idea about their chances of admission.

Karnataka NEET Counselling: Cut-Off Ranks Last Year

Name of medical college

Karnataka NEET cut-off ranks (general category)

Bangalore Medical College

4,430

Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore

45,207

Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore

26,840

MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore

17,415

Khaja Bande Navaz Institute Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarg

69,483

MVJ Medical College and Research Hospital, Channasandra, Bangalore

53,346

Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bangalore

37,446

AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore

42,111

Sri Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital, Chitradurga

65,032

Mysore Medical College, Mysore

8,417

Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara Medical College, Mysore

19,638

Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellur

57,618

Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya

23,850

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan

30,117

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli

15,648

Jawaharalal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum

36,284

Al-Ameen Medical College, Vijayapur

69,200

S Nijalingappa Medical College and Research Centre, Bagalkot

64,542

SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad

34,693

Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences

29,492

Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Kalaburgi

61,389

Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary

23,135

Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Kalaburgi

58,218

Navodaya Medical College, Raichur

66,504

Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar

40,507

Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur

42,873

Father Muller Institute of Med. Education and Research, Mangalore

28,791

Kasturba Medical College, Hampanakatta, Mangalore

12,241

Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore

47,466

K.S.Hegde Medical Academy, Mangalore

31,893

K Venkataramana Gowda Medical College and Hospital, Dakshina Kannada

61,902

Jaya Jagadguru Murugharajendra Medical College, Davangere District

44,514

Shymanuru Shivashankarappa Institute Of Medical Sciences, Davangere

57,518

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga

28,322

Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore

56,305

Srinivasa Institute of Medical Research Center, Mangalore

67,649

ESI Medical College, Bangalore

24,938

Subbaiah Institute of Medical Science, Shimoga

62,049

BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Kengeri, Bangalore

45,204

Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumkur

67,232

ESI Medical College, Gulbarga

56,102

The Oxford Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Bangalore

63,872

Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences

31,582

Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences

52,532

Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences

41,885

Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Science

50,415

Karwar Institute of Medical Science

54,450

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences

46,986

Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre

67,293

Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre

68,095

East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Center

64,912

Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute

17,091

Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education, Harohalli hobli, Ramanagara

65,054

NEET result is used by state and central counselling authorities for admission to undergraduate dental, veterinary, AYUSH and medical seats.

