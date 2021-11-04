Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Here’s Last Year’s Cut-Offs
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon begin NEET 2021 counselling for the 85 per cent state quota seats. NEET qualified candidates will be able to apply for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses at Karnataka medical colleges at kea.kar.nic.in. The counselling schedule, eligibility criteria and other information will be published on the KEA official website.
Last year, the KEA conducted UG NEET counselling in two rounds, followed by medical and dental mop-up rounds. Karnataka NEET counselling for 85 per cent seats will be based on the state’s reservation policy.
Candidates who want to join a medical college of the state can check last year’s cut-off ranks for MBBS courses. This will give them an idea about their chances of admission.
Karnataka NEET Counselling: Cut-Off Ranks Last Year
Name of medical college
Karnataka NEET cut-off ranks (general category)
Bangalore Medical College
4,430
Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore
45,207
Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore
26,840
MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore
17,415
Khaja Bande Navaz Institute Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarg
69,483
MVJ Medical College and Research Hospital, Channasandra, Bangalore
53,346
Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bangalore
37,446
AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore
42,111
Sri Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital, Chitradurga
65,032
Mysore Medical College, Mysore
8,417
Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara Medical College, Mysore
19,638
Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellur
57,618
Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya
23,850
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan
30,117
Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli
15,648
Jawaharalal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum
36,284
Al-Ameen Medical College, Vijayapur
69,200
S Nijalingappa Medical College and Research Centre, Bagalkot
64,542
SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad
34,693
Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences
29,492
Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Kalaburgi
61,389
Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary
23,135
Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Kalaburgi
58,218
Navodaya Medical College, Raichur
66,504
Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar
40,507
Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur
42,873
Father Muller Institute of Med. Education and Research, Mangalore
28,791
Kasturba Medical College, Hampanakatta, Mangalore
12,241
Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore
47,466
K.S.Hegde Medical Academy, Mangalore
31,893
K Venkataramana Gowda Medical College and Hospital, Dakshina Kannada
61,902
Jaya Jagadguru Murugharajendra Medical College, Davangere District
44,514
Shymanuru Shivashankarappa Institute Of Medical Sciences, Davangere
57,518
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga
28,322
Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore
56,305
Srinivasa Institute of Medical Research Center, Mangalore
67,649
ESI Medical College, Bangalore
24,938
Subbaiah Institute of Medical Science, Shimoga
62,049
BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Kengeri, Bangalore
45,204
Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumkur
67,232
ESI Medical College, Gulbarga
56,102
The Oxford Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Bangalore
63,872
Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences
31,582
Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences
52,532
Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences
41,885
Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Science
50,415
Karwar Institute of Medical Science
54,450
Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences
46,986
Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre
67,293
Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre
68,095
East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Center
64,912
Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute
17,091
Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education, Harohalli hobli, Ramanagara
65,054
