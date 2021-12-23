Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Application For UG NEET Extended; Registration Steps

Karnataka NEET counselling 2021 update

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the online registration for admission to state quota undergraduate medical seats. NEET 2021 qualified candidates who want to study at Karnataka medical colleges can apply at kea.kar.nic.in. The online registration window will be available up to December 27.

The Karnataka NEET counselling process will be different for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates.

Karnataka NEET registration fee is Rs 500 for SC, ST, Cat-1 and PwD candidates; Rs 1,000 for General, 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B candidates, and Rs 2,000 for NRI, OCI, PIO and foreign nationals.

Document verification for Karnataka candidates was scheduled to be conducted between December 20 and December 23. For non-Karnataka candidates, the window for marks entry will be available from December 15 to 20.

“Mere qualifying in UGNEET 2021 does not confer any right on the candidate unless the candidate fulfills eligibility conditions / submission of certificates. Further, only the candidates who complete the registration process including submitting of relevant original documents for verification are eligible for admission to UG Medical / Dental seats in Government / Private Colleges in Karnataka. Candidature is purely provisional and subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the UGNEET 2021 Information Bulletin, further the provisional admission made is subject to approval of MCI / DCI / Government / Competent Authority / Universities etc,” KEA said in a statement.