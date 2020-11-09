Karnataka NEET Counselling 2020: KEA Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply By 11 AM

Tomorrow is the last day to register for Karnataka NEET Counselling 2020. Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will end the registration process for Karnataka NEET Counselling 2020 tomorrow, November 10, 2020. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Bangalore is the conducting authority for Karnataka MBBS 2020 counselling.

Eligible candidates can apply to participate in the counselling process online by visiting the official website of KEA -kea.kar.nic.in. The registration process was started on November 7, 2020.

“The interested eligible candidates have to register online from 8 pm on November 7 to November 10, 2020 up to 11 am by visiting KEA Website. The last date to pay the registration fees is November 10, 5.30 pm,” the notice read.

Total of three rounds of counselling will be held along with the mop-up round for Karnataka MBBS BDS admission 2020.

“As per the decisions of Entrance Test Committee, KEA is inviting applications online from the eligible, qualified in NEET 2020 candidates from all over India, for admission to UG Medical and Dental courses for the year 2020-21 in the state of Karnataka and from Karnataka Candidates for Government share of AYUSH seats. The candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in NEET-2020 only are eligible to register for UG Admissions. Please note that SC/ST/OBC eligibility criteria are applicable to SC/ST/OBC Karnataka candidates only,” read the official notification.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2020: Steps To Apply

Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for Karnataka MBBS/BDS counselling 2020:

Step 1: Karnataka MBBS counselling login

Visit the official website-Kea.kar.nic.in and login at the ‘candidate’s portal’ with the unique security key and password provided after the document verification process.

Step 2: Display of participating institute

A list of all the participating institutes in Karnataka NEET 2020 counselling will be displayed on the screen. Options provided will be:

College wise Category wise Course wise Discipline wise

Step 3: Choice filling and locking

Lock choices according to the preferences of colleges. Applicants can fill as many college options as they want.

Step 4: Seat allotments

On the basis of the colleges selected by the candidates, reservation category and the availability of seats, authorities will release the seat allotment list once the Karnataka NEET counselling 2020 round is over.

Step 5: Reporting at college

Students must report at the allotted college as per the specified dates and the timings for the Karnataka NEET admission 2020.