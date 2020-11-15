  • Home
Karnataka: Medical, Paramedical Colleges To Start From December 1

Medical and paramedical colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (ARGUHS) would resume regular classes from December 1, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 15, 2020 11:27 am IST | Source: PTI

Medical and paramedical colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (ARGUHS) would resume regular classes from December 1, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

The colleges were shut since the lockdown from March due to the coronavirus scare. The Minister tweeted, "The Karnataka government has decided to re-open all the medical, dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges affiliated to RGUHS from December 1."

He asked the administration of colleges and students to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the government regarding the precautionary measures. The Higher Education Department has also decided to start degree colleges from November 17.

