Karnataka KSEEB To Announce SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 Today

Karnataka SSLC result 2022 today

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 result 2022 on Thursday, May 19. The SSLC Class 10 result 2022 will be available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, once released. The students can also access the 10th result from the private website- manabadi.co.in.

The minimum passing marks in the SSLC, Class 10 exam is 35 per cent. Over 8.7 lakh (8,73,846) students appeared in the SSLC, Class 10 exam concluded on April 11. The SSLC, 10th answer key was earlier released on April 12.

To access the SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 on the official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, students need to enter their registration number. The SSLC, Class 10 exam result once released, the candidates need to download and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 99.9 per cent. As many as 157 students have scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka Class 10 SSLC result 2021.

The students who could not be successful in the SSLC, Class 10 exam have to appear in the supplementary exams 2022 which will be held on June-end. For details on SSLC result 2022, candidates need to visit the official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.