Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 85.63%, Highest In 10 Years

Image credit: Shutterstock KSEEB Karnataka SSLC result 2022 declared

KSEEB SSLC Exam Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Thursday (May 19) announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 Class 10 exam result, and the pass percentage this year was 85.63 per cent. Announcing the result, Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the pass percentage this year was the highest in the last 10 years, other than last year. Live Updates On Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students . Check out now. Know: How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 after 10th, by Expert ? . Here

Last year, the pass per centage was 99.9 per cent, while the pass percentage in 2020 was 71.8 per cent, 2019- 73.7 per cent, 2018- 71.93 per cent, 2017- 67.87 per cent.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The girls have also outperformed boys in the SSLC, 10th exam 2022, according to the data, the pass percentage of female candidates is 90.29 per cent, while a total of 81.3 per cent of boys cleared the SSLC exam.

The Karnataka SSLC result is now available on the official website- karresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, candidates can check their KSEEB SSLC 2022 results at manabadi.co.in. To check the Class 10 Karnataka result, students will have to enter their registration number/ roll number.

Students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject In order to be declared as passed in KSEEB SSLC exam. Those who remain unsuccessful in the Karnataka Board 10th exam 2022 in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartment exam. The KSEEB will conduct the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams 2022 in the last week of June.