Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022 Declared; 85.63% Pass, Highest In Last 10 Years

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the result for SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh released the SSLC exam 2022 merit list, along with the result. This year, a total 85.63 per cent students cleared the exams successfully, highest in last 10 years, said the education minister. Live Updates On Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Class 10 SSLC

The girls have outperformed boys in the SSLC, Class 10 exam, a total of 90.29 per cent of female students cleared the SSLC exam, while the pass percentage of the boys was at 81.3 per cent.

The SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 is now available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and private website- manabadi.co.in. The students can check the result and download the marksheet using the registration number/ roll number. The minimum passing marks in the SSLC, Class 10 exam is 35 per cent.

As many as 8.73 lakh (8,73,846) students appeared in the SSLC exams last year which was conducted between March 28 and April 11.

Last year, a total of 99.9 per cent of students passed in the SSLC, Class 10 exam; the result was announced on August 9. The board last year did not release a separate merit list, a total of 157 students scored 625 out of 625, 289 students got 623 marks and 43 students secured 622 marks.