Karnataka KSEEB Announces SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites To Check

KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 exam on Thursday, May 19. A total of 85.63 per cent students became successful in the SSLC exam. The girls have performed better than the boys, the pass percentage of the girls are 90.29 per cent while 81.3 per cent boys cleared the SSLC, Class 10 exam successfully.

The SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 is now available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and also at the private website- manabadi.co.in. The students can check their SSLC, Class 10 exam result with their registration/ roll number.

The students can check the Karnataka SSLC 10th exam result 2022 on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, including the private website- manabadi.co.in. Here's the direct link to access the SSLC exam result.

This year, a total of 8,73,846 students appeared in the SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 concluded on April 11. The students who remain unsuccessful in the SSLC exam have to appear in the compartment exams to be held in June.

Last year, the pass percentage in the SSLC exam 2022 was 99.9 per cent, and a total of 157 students featured as topper in the merit list.