Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2021 will be declared today, July 20 at 4 pm. Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be available at puc.kar.nic.in and students will have to use their registration numbers to check the results. Students who do not know their registered numbers can visit the PUC website and click on the ‘know my registration number’ tab. The results have been prepared using an alternative assessment method and students who want to improve their scores will be able to appear in a physical exam later.

Apart from the 2nd PUC results for the regular students, Class 12 results for the repeaters will also be declared today. Repeaters and private candidates will also be promoted to the next level without exams, on the basis of criteria developed by the board.

