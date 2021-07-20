  • Home
  • Education
  • KSEEB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result Today, How To Download Registration Number
Live

KSEEB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result Today, How To Download Registration Number

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 will be declared at pue.kar.nic.in today, July 20, at 4 pm. Students should download their registration number from the ‘Know My Registration Number’ tab on the official website and be prepared.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 10:28 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Class 12 Second PUC Result Today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Karnataka To Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow
Karnataka PUC 2nd: Repeaters, Private Students To Be Promoted Without Exams
Karnataka SSLC Exams In July; 2nd PUC Cancelled
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams Cancelled, SSLC To Be Held As Two Papers
PUC Second Exam Postponed In Karnataka, First PUC Students Promoted To Next Class Without Exams
KSEEB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result Today, How To Download Registration Number
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: How to download registration number (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2021 will be declared today, July 20 at 4 pm. Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be available at puc.kar.nic.in and students will have to use their registration numbers to check the results. Students who do not know their registered numbers can visit the PUC website and click on the ‘know my registration number’ tab. The results have been prepared using an alternative assessment method and students who want to improve their scores will be able to appear in a physical exam later.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Career options after 10+2. Click Here

Apart from the 2nd PUC results for the regular students, Class 12 results for the repeaters will also be declared today. Repeaters and private candidates will also be promoted to the next level without exams, on the basis of criteria developed by the board.

Follow Karnataka 2nd PUC 2021 Result Live Updates Here

Live updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 will be declared at pue.kar.nic.in today, July 20, at 4 pm. Students should download their registration number from the ‘Know My Registration Number’ tab on the official website and be prepared. Follow KSEEB 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2021 LIVE updates here

10:28 AM IST
July 20, 2021

2nd PUC Result 2021 Karnataka News: What Is 'Know My Registration Number'

Students can download Karnataka Class 12 registration number from the official website – pue.kar.nic.in. They need to click on the 'Know My Registration Number' option on the homepage and download it. 



10:25 AM IST
July 20, 2021

Karnataka 2nd PUC Registration Number

Students should download their KSSEB Karnataka 2nd PUC registrartion number from the official website. They may need to enter registration number in the result login window. 

10:23 AM IST
July 20, 2021

2nd PUC Result 2021 Karnataka: Date

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 date is July 20. The results will be declared at 4 pm, according to a board official. 

Click here for more Education News
Education News karnataka 2nd puc result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared LIVE: WBBSE 10th Mark Sheets Link Soon
Live | West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared LIVE: WBBSE 10th Mark Sheets Link Soon
West Bengal Board Declares Class 10 Result; 79 Students Get Top Marks, All Pass
West Bengal Board Declares Class 10 Result; 79 Students Get Top Marks, All Pass
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins; Question Paper Analysis
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins; Question Paper Analysis
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal 10th Result Declared
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal 10th Result Declared
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today, When, Where, How To Check
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today, When, Where, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................