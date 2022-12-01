Karnataka KMAT Admit Card 202 Out; Direct Link

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has issued the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 admit card today, December 1.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 9:01 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has issued the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 admit card today, December 1. The candidates can download their Karnataka MAT 2022 exam hall tickets from the official website – kmatindia.com. To check and download the KMAT admit card candidates will need their application numbers and date of birth. The KMAT 2022 examination will be held on December 4.

The KMAT 2022 examinations will be held in pen and paper based mode for MBA, MCA programme. As per the KMAT exam pattern, the paper will have 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Logical and Abstract Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

For MBA Programme:

TestQuestions
Language Comprehension40
Mathematical Skills40
Basic Aptitude40
Total120

For MCA Programme:

TestQuestions
Language Comprehension40
Mathematical Skills40
Logical Reasoning40
Total120

Karnataka KMAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website - cee.Karnataka.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the “KMAT 2022” link.
  3. Now click on the admit card link and enter your application number and date of birth.
  4. The Karnataka KMAT 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the KMAT hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: Karnataka KMAT 2022 Admit Card

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test
