Karnataka KMAT 2022: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Steps To Apply

KMAT Application 2022

KMAT 2022: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will close the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 registration window today, November 26. Eligible candidates can fill out the Karnataka KMAT online application form through the official website - kmatindia.com.

The KMAT Karnataka 2022 exam will be held on December 4 and the admit card will be released on December 1, 2022. KPPGCA conducts the exam every for admission to the MBA and MCA programmes. Candidates need to complete graduation in any discipline to appear for the KMAT exam.

KMAT Karnataka 2022 Registration Direct Link

The documents that are required to upload at the time of filling out the application form include academic marksheet or certificates, mobile number, valid email ID, adhaar card, scanned photograph, scanned signature, and banking details. Candidates while registering online also need to pay the KMAT application fee of Rs 1,000.

KMAT Karnataka 2022: How To Fill Application Form