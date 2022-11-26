  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka KMAT 2022: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Steps To Apply

Karnataka KMAT 2022: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Steps To Apply

KPPGCA will close KMAT Karnataka 2022 registration process today at kmatindia.com.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 12:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KMAT 2022 Admit Card Out; Steps To Download, Direct Link Here
KMAT 2021 Result Releasing Today; Know How, Where To Check
KMAT 2021 Admit Card Out: Know How, Where To Check
Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) Result Declared
Kerala Management Aptitude Test (K-MAT) Postponed
KMAT 2020 Results Announced At Kmatindia.com; Direct Link
Karnataka KMAT 2022: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Steps To Apply
KMAT Application 2022
New Delhi:

KMAT 2022: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will close the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 registration window today, November 26. Eligible candidates can fill out the Karnataka KMAT online application form through the official website - kmatindia.com.

ATTENTION! JAGSOM (formerly IFIM Business School) Accepting PGDM/ MBA Applications. Apply

The KMAT Karnataka 2022 exam will be held on December 4 and the admit card will be released on December 1, 2022. KPPGCA conducts the exam every for admission to the MBA and MCA programmes. Candidates need to complete graduation in any discipline to appear for the KMAT exam.

KMAT Karnataka 2022 Registration Direct Link

The documents that are required to upload at the time of filling out the application form include academic marksheet or certificates, mobile number, valid email ID, adhaar card, scanned photograph, scanned signature, and banking details. Candidates while registering online also need to pay the KMAT application fee of Rs 1,000.

KMAT Karnataka 2022: How To Fill Application Form

  1. At first, go to the official website of KPPGCA.
  2. Then on the homepage click on the “KMAT Karnataka registration” link and complete the registration process.
  3. Next login and fill out the KMAT 2022 application form, upload the documents and pay the application fee.
  4. Finally submit the application form and take a printout of it.
Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Management Aptitude Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2022: 5 Points On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form, Dress Code
CAT 2022: 5 Points On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form, Dress Code
Telangana CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Cpget.ouadmissions.com
Telangana CPGET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Cpget.ouadmissions.com
Allahabad University Announces Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Candidate Registration, Document Upload Starts Today
Allahabad University Announces Cut-Off For PG Programmes; Candidate Registration, Document Upload Starts Today
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins
IGNOU Hall Ticket December 2022 Term-End Exam Out; Direct Link
IGNOU Hall Ticket December 2022 Term-End Exam Out; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................