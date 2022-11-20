Karnataka KEA To Announce KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com The last date to report to the allotted college is November 26

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the round two seat allotment result on Monday, November 21. The candidates who have appeared in the KCET exam can check the seat allotment result on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The candidates featured in the UGCET round 2 allotment can exercise their choices till November 24, the last date to report to the allotted college is November 26. The UGCET seat allotment result will be announced as per choices filled by the candidates, their performance and the availability of seats in the institute. ALSO READ | KCET 2022 Round Two Counselling Schedule Released

KCET 2022 Round Two Seat Allotment Result At Kea.kar.nic.in: How To Check

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on UGCET 2022 round two allotment result link Use log-in credentials- applicant ID and password UGCET 2022 round two seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download round two allotment list and take a print out for further reference.

The KCET option entry window against round two was earlier closed on November 19. In the option enntry round, candidates were allowed to enter the choice of college, course and category.

The qualified candidates in KCET can take admission in engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses. For details on KCET 2022 counselling, please visit the website- kea.kar.nic.in.