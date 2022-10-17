Karnataka KEA Revises PGET 2022 Round-1 Counselling Schedule; Exercise Choices By 6 PM Today

Karnataka PGET 2022 counselling schedule revised

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2022 counselling schedule for admission to PG medical and dental programmes. As per the revised Karnataka PGET counselling 2022 schedule, seat allotted candidates can exercise their choices by 6 pm today, October 17.

“For admission to PG medical and PG dental courses, first round seat allotment result has been published on October 14, 2022 except in-service candidates. Post seat allotment revised schedule is given below; candidates are informed to take necessary steps accordingly,” a KEA statement said.

The Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates will have to pay the fees between October 17 and October 18. Choice-1 candidates will then have to submit original documents and collect admission orders between October 17 and October 19 at KEA, Bangalore from 10:30 am to 4 pm.

According to the KEA PGET 2022 counselling schedule, the last date to report at the allotted medical and dental colleges by the choice-1 candidates only along with all the originals as per verification slip is October 20 by 5:30 pm.

The KEA notification further added: “Schedule will be published on the website for deposition of original documents to first round choice 2 fee paid candidates, choice 3 candidates and un-alloted candidates.”