Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Result On December 29; Document Verification Dates Announced

KEA PGCET 2022 result date announced

The Karnataka Examinations Authority -- the conducting body of PGCET, has announced the result date and the schedule for PGCET 2022 document verification. While KEA PGCET 2022 result will be declared on December 29, the document verification will start from January 3 to January 13, 2023. The document verification of GATE qualified candidates from rank 1 to last rank will be held at KEA Bangalore on January 2. The reporting time for document verification at KEA Bangalore for PGCET 2022 candidates is 1:45 pm, while the document verification will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

While announcing the KEA document verification schedule, the examination authority said that the document verification for eligible PGCET 2022 applicants for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTEch and MArch programmes will be conducted according to the schedule announced adding that the verification of documents will be done at once for all the disciplines to which the candidate is eligible.

Document verification of PGCET 2022 will be done at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Devangere helpline centres. The complete list of PGCET 2022 helpline centres has been made available at the kea.kar.nic.in website.

For candidates scoring multiple PGCET 2022 ranks, they will have to come to the helpline centre on the scheduled date as per their highest rank in any discipline, and neet not come again for other ranks in other disciplines.

General merit, reserved and special category category can attend document verification in any helpline centre as per schedule. But, non-Karnataka candidates, GATE qualified candidates, sponsored quota candidates, part time quota candidates will have to attend the document verification in Bangalore centre only as per their ranks.

Candidates should compulsorily produce all required documents in original with one set fof gazetted officer attested photocopies of all the original documents and two passport size photographs when they come for document verification at the helpline centre, the KEA added.