Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Result After 4 PM; Official Website, Steps To Check

KEA PGCET 2022 result today after 4 pm

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) result today, December 29. As per the PGCET result date and time announced by KEA earlier, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will be declared after 4 pm. The cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website will host the Karnataka PGCET 2022 result scorecard.

Latest: Karnataka PGCET Cutoff 2022. Check Now

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 result scheduled to be declared today will be announced after considering the objections raised on the provisional answer key. KEA held Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for admission to ME, MTech and MArch programmes on November 19, and the PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA on November 20.

After making the KEA PGCET 2022 result available today, KEA will start verifying documents for verification from January 3 to January 13, 2023. While the document verification of GATE-qualified candidates from rank 1 to last rank will be held at KEA Bangalore on January 2, the document verification of PGCET 2022 will be done at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Devangere helpline centres.

The reporting time for document verification at KEA Bangalore for GATE-qualified candidates is 1:45 pm and the document verification will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

For candidates scoring multiple PGCET 2022 ranks, they will have to come to the helpline centre on the scheduled date as per their highest rank in any discipline, and neet not come again for other ranks in other disciplines.

General merit, reserved and special category category can attend document verification in any helpline centre as per schedule. But, non-Karnataka candidates, GATE qualified candidates, sponsored quota candidates, part time quota candidates will have to attend the document verification in Bangalore centre only as per their ranks

KEA PGCET 2022 Result: How To Check