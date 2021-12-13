  • Home
Karnataka KEA NEET Counselling 2021 Registration Process Begins, Important Details

The candidates can apply on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in till December 17. The last date to pay the application fee till December 18 (5:30 PM)

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 13, 2021 10:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The candidates can apply till December 17
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: The registration process for the Karnataka undergraduate medical admissions (NEET 2021) counselling has started from Monday (December 13). The candidates can apply on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in till December 17. The students can pay the application fee till December 18 (5:30 PM).

NEET 2021 qualified candidates can apply for admission to Karnataka Medical Colleges under the 85 per cent state quota on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka NEET counselling for 85 per cent seats will be based on the state’s reservation policy

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. Download the notification, information bulletin and other instructions, read carefully.
  3. Register and generate login credentials.
  4. Fill the application form, upload documents and submit.

Karnataka NEET Counselling: Important Points

Here are some important points shared by KEA last year that candidates should remember:

  • Download the information bulletin and apply only on kea.kar.nic.in (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea). There is no alternative website.
  • Read the instructions, eligibility criteria and other details carefully before applying.
  • Retain at least two copies of the finally submitted application, two photographs used in the application and the fee receipt.
  • Preserve the admit card till the admission process is complete.
  • Use your mobile number and email ID. The KEA said it may send important information to candidates via email or SMS.
  • KEA reserves the right to withdraw admission of any candidate at any point if it finds that he or she does not fulfil eligibility criteria and other regulations.

For details on NEET counselling, please visit the website- kea.kar.nic.in.

