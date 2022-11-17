Karnataka KEA Announces NEET PG counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Image credit: shutterstock.com The last date for reporting to the allotted college is November 19

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today, November 17 released the second round allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022. The candidates can check the round two allotment result on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. They NEET PG 2022 round two allotment result can be accessed using the PGET number.

The candidates who have been allotted seats can make fee payment till November 18. The last date for reporting to the allotted college is November 19. ALSO READ | NEET MDS 2023 Date Revised; Now To Be Held On March 1

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Round Two Allotment Result At Kea.kar.nic.in

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on PGET 2022 round two allotment result on the screen Enter PGET 2022 number Click on submit PGET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download PGET 2022 seat allotment result, and take a print out for further reference.

KEA earlier announced the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 revised schedule on November 12. The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for admission to PG Medical and Dental degree or diploma programmes in government colleges, government quota seats in private and minority medical and dental colleges and private seats in private medical and dental colleges.