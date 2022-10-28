  • Home
Karnataka KEA Announces KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result

KCET 2022 Result: The KCET 2022 seat allotment result is available on the website- kea.kar.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 10:16 pm IST

KCET 2022 seat allotment result available at kea.kar.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

KCET 2022 Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling round 1 seat allotment result. The KCET 2022 seat allotment result is available on the website- kea.kar.nic.in.

The candidates featured in the KCET round 1 seat allotment result can exercise their choices till October 30, 4 PM. The candidates can pay their fees from October 29 to November 2, the last date to report at the allotted colleges is November 3.

KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check At Kea.kar.nic.in

  1. Click on UGCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result link at kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Enter login credentials- applicant ID and password
  3. UGCET 2022 round one seat allotment result will appear on screen
  4. Download the first round seat allotment list and take a print out for further reference.

The KCET 2022 college wise cut-off will be released at kea.kar.nic.in. The cut-off will include minimum marks to be considered for allotment. The counselling will be conducted in two rounds- a second extended round and a special counselling round.

The KEA earlier revised the state UGCET counselling schedule, the details of KCET counselling are available at kea.kar.nic.in.

