  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka KEA Activates NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Fee Payment Link At Kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka KEA Activates NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Fee Payment Link At Kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The candidates can complete the fee payment process on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in till November 30

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 4:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At Upneet.gov.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Round 2 Final Result At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Announce Round 2 Final Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Fresh Registration Against Round-1 Ends Today
Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Begins For Admission To MBBS, BDS Seats
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here’s List Of Top Medical Colleges
Karnataka KEA Activates NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Fee Payment Link At Kea.kar.nic.in
The candidates can complete fee payment process till November 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the NEET UG counselling 2022 round two fee payment link. The candidates can complete the fee payment process on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in till November 30.

Apart from paying fees, the candidates can also download the NEET UG 2022 admission order. The candidates can pay fees and download the admission order using the CET number on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How To Submit Fees At Kea.kar.nic.in

  • Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in
  • Enter CET number and type Captcha
  • Pay admission fees
  • Save your entered options using save and submit button
  • Download a copy, take a print out for further reference.

The KEA has earlier released the NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result, the candidates can check the result on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in using the CET roll number. The NEET allotment result was prepared on the basis of options entry filled in by the candidates.

The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling is being held for admission to the MBBS, and other UG medical courses in colleges across the state of Karnataka.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Examinations Authority NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
Live | CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
IISER Thiruvananthapuram, IIT Indore Researchers Develop Highly Efficient Artificial Photosynthetic Systems
IISER Thiruvananthapuram, IIT Indore Researchers Develop Highly Efficient Artificial Photosynthetic Systems
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round College Reporting Begins; Details Here
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round College Reporting Begins; Details Here
IIM Kozhikode Imparts Management, Governance Training To International Delegates
IIM Kozhikode Imparts Management, Governance Training To International Delegates
KCET 2022 Counselling: Second Extended Round Web Option Entry Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2022 Counselling: Second Extended Round Web Option Entry Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................