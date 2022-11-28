Karnataka KEA Activates NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Fee Payment Link At Kea.kar.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com The candidates can complete fee payment process till November 30

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the NEET UG counselling 2022 round two fee payment link. The candidates can complete the fee payment process on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in till November 30.

Apart from paying fees, the candidates can also download the NEET UG 2022 admission order. The candidates can pay fees and download the admission order using the CET number on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How To Submit Fees At Kea.kar.nic.in

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Enter CET number and type Captcha

Pay admission fees

Save your entered options using save and submit button

Download a copy, take a print out for further reference.

The KEA has earlier released the NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result, the candidates can check the result on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in using the CET roll number. The NEET allotment result was prepared on the basis of options entry filled in by the candidates.

The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling is being held for admission to the MBBS, and other UG medical courses in colleges across the state of Karnataka.