Karnataka KCET Result 2022: Toppers In Engineering, BSc Agriculture, Veterinary

Check Karnataka CET 2022 result at karresults.nic.in

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results were announced today, July 30. Over 2.10 lakh (2,10,829) students 2,10,829 had appeared for the Karnataka UGCET exam this year, which were held on June 16 and 17 across 486 centres. According to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Apoorv Tandon emerged as the topper in the Karnataka engineering entrance exam. Arun Ravishankar has topped BSc (Agriculture) exam, and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule secured first position in BSc Veterinary exam. KCET 2022 Result LIVE

Candidates can check their Karnataka CET 2022 exam result on the official website-- karresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the KCET scorecard 2022 is also available at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To check KCET 2022 results, students will need to enter their registration number and first four characters of their name.

KCET Result 2022: Topper In Engineering

Apoorv Tandon Siddhartha Singh Amtakuri Venkata Madhava Sriram

KCET Result 2022: BSc (Agriculture) Rank Holders

Arun Ravishankar Sumeet Patil Sudeep Y M

KCET Result 2022: Toppers In BSc Veterinary

Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule Manish S A Shuba Kaushik

The Karnataka CET exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka.