Karnataka KCET Result 2022: Toppers In Engineering, BSc Agriculture, Veterinary

KCET Result 2022: According to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Apoorv Tandon emerged as the topper in the Karnataka engineering entrance exam.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 3:31 pm IST

Check Karnataka CET 2022 result at karresults.nic.in

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results were announced today, July 30. Over 2.10 lakh (2,10,829) students 2,10,829 had appeared for the Karnataka UGCET exam this year, which were held on June 16 and 17 across 486 centres. According to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Apoorv Tandon emerged as the topper in the Karnataka engineering entrance exam. Arun Ravishankar has topped BSc (Agriculture) exam, and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule secured first position in BSc Veterinary exam. KCET 2022 Result LIVE

Candidates can check their Karnataka CET 2022 exam result on the official website-- karresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the KCET scorecard 2022 is also available at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To check KCET 2022 results, students will need to enter their registration number and first four characters of their name.

KCET Result 2022: Topper In Engineering

  1. Apoorv Tandon
  2. Siddhartha Singh
  3. Amtakuri Venkata Madhava Sriram

KCET Result 2022: BSc (Agriculture) Rank Holders

  1. Arun Ravishankar
  2. Sumeet Patil
  3. Sudeep Y M

KCET Result 2022: Toppers In BSc Veterinary

  1. Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule
  2. Manish S A
  3. Shuba Kaushik

The Karnataka CET exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka.

KCET Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live: Karnataka CET Result Out At Karresults.nic.in; Direct Link, Cut Off, Toppers
Odisha HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022 Awaited; Official Website, Steps To Check
JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Live: BArch, BPlanning Slot 2 Exam Begins; Answer Key, Analysis, Key Points
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams For Around 6.8 Lakh Candidates Tomorrow
KCET Result 2022: Girls Outshine Boys In Karnataka Common Entrance Test
