Karnataka KCET Result 2022 Today; Websites To Check

Karnataka CET result 2022 today

KCET 2022 Result: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 result will be declared today, July 30. The KCET result 2022 will be available for download on the websites– cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in, once announced. To download the Karnataka CET 2022 scorecard, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. KCET Result LIVE

The KCET exam 2022 was held between June 16 and 18. Nearly 2.2 lakh candidates appeared in the Karnataka CET exam this year.

KCET 2022 Result: Websites

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2022" link

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Your KCET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard, take a print out for further references.

The Karnataka CET exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka.