Karnataka KCET Result 2022 Tomorrow; Counselling Process Explained

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the result for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 on Saturday, July 30. The CET result, along with merit list will be available on the website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The candidates who will successfully clear the CET exam have to appear for the counselling round. Last year, the counselling process was held in four shifts starting from September 30. A total of 1.82 lakh candidates selected for KCET counselling in 2021.

The candidates' scorecard will contain the dates allotted for the counselling process. The KCET counselling will be held online, the candidates selected will be allotted counselling rounds as per their merit.

KCET Result 2022: Counselling Round Details

The KCET counselling will be held in four steps- document verification and registration, choice filling and locking, allotment of seats, reporting at allotted institutes.

The documents required for KCET counselling are- KCET 2022 application form printout, application fee payment, admit card, 10th, 12th scorecards, passport size photographs, other documents.

In the choice filling round, the candidates will get options to fill their preferred choice of courses and colleges. Following the choice filling process, the mock seat allotment result will be announced. At the reporting round, the selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institutes to confirm their admission.

To download KCET 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the KCET result link on the website- kea.kar.nic.in. Enter all the required credentials, CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download KCET 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

KCET scorecard will consist of the details including candidate's personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores and total marks secured in the entrance exam. Karnataka KCET 2022 exam was held between June 16 and 18.

KCET 2022 exam is being conducted for admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the colleges of the state.