KCET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Karnataka CET Result Today; Official Website; Direct Link
KCET Result 2021: Students who took the undergraduate entrance test will be able to access the results on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm. Students who took the undergraduate entrance test will be able to access the results on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET, held for admissions into BTech courses was held in pen-and-paper mode for Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry papers.
While confirming the KCET result date and time, Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Minister for Higher Education said: "CET Result will be published tomorrow (20th September) at 4pm at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea."
KCET 2021 Result: How To Check
- Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the designated KCET result 2021 link
- Download the KCET 2021 result
- Keep a print-out for future reference
Live updates
KCET Result 2021 Answer Key
The provisional KCET 2021 answer key has already been released at kea.kar.nic.in. Read More
KCET Result Today: What's Next
Candidates who will qualify KCET 2021 and receive a valid rank will be able to participate in the KCET 2021 counselling. The counselling process would include registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes.
Kea.kar.nic.in results 2021 Today; More than 2 lakh students await KCET result 2021
As many as 2,01,816 students have registered to appear for KCET 2021 exam. KCET 2021 was held on August 28 and August 29.
KCET results 2021 date today; counselling in October
While KCET results 2021 date is today, September 20, the KCET counselling 2021 will begin in the first week of October.
KCET 2021 Result Today: Credentials Required To Access Result
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Date of Birth
Before releasing KCET result 2021, the KEA is likely to release the final answer key.
KCET Result 2021 Date and Time: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm.
The official website to access Karnataka CET result -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
While confirming the KCET result 2021 date and time, Higher Education Minister also had announced the website wherein students can access KCET results 2021 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
