KCET 2021 result today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm. Students who took the undergraduate entrance test will be able to access the results on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET, held for admissions into BTech courses was held in pen-and-paper mode for Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry papers.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET Score. Click here

While confirming the KCET result date and time, Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Minister for Higher Education said: "CET Result will be published tomorrow (20th September) at 4pm at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea."

KCET 2021 Result: How To Check