  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Karnataka CET Result Today; Official Website; Direct Link
Live

KCET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Karnataka CET Result Today; Official Website; Direct Link

KCET Result 2021: Students who took the undergraduate entrance test will be able to access the results on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 20, 2021 10:34 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Today
KCET 2021 Result Expected Tomorrow; Check Details
KCET 2021 Result Soon; Details On Marks Entry, Official Website To Check Results
KCET 2021: What Is Marks Entry, Important Steps To Follow
KCET Result 2021 Likely By September 20, Marks Entry Date Extended
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Expected This Week
KCET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Karnataka CET Result Today; Official Website; Direct Link
KCET 2021 result today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm. Students who took the undergraduate entrance test will be able to access the results on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET, held for admissions into BTech courses was held in pen-and-paper mode for Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry papers.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET ScoreClick here

While confirming the KCET result date and time, Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Minister for Higher Education said: "CET Result will be published tomorrow (20th September) at 4pm at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea."

KCET 2021 Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click on the designated KCET result 2021 link
  • Download the KCET 2021 result
  • Keep a print-out for future reference

Live updates

KCET 2021 Result: How To Check 1. Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in 2. Click on the designated KCET result 2021 link 3. Download the KCET 2021 result 4. Keep a print-out for future reference

10:34 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

KCET Result 2021 Answer Key

The examination authority had allowed the students to raise objections against the KCET answer key 2021. Students were able to challenge the KCET provisional answer key by September 4 (5:30 pm) with supporting documents.




10:28 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

KCET Result 2021 Answer Key

The provisional KCET 2021 answer key has already been released at kea.kar.nic.in. Read More

10:25 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

KCET Result Today: What's Next

Candidates who will qualify KCET 2021 and receive a valid rank will be able to participate in the KCET 2021 counselling. The counselling process would include registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes.


10:14 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

How to check KCET result 2021 at Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  1. Click on the designated KCET result 2021 link on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Insert login credentials
  3. Submit and download the KCET 2021 result
  4. Keep a print-out for future reference
10:14 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

Kea.kar.nic.in results 2021 Today; More than 2 lakh students await KCET result 2021

As many as 2,01,816 students have registered to appear for KCET 2021 exam. KCET 2021 was held on August 28 and August 29.

10:08 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

KCET results 2021 date today; counselling in October

While KCET results 2021 date is today, September 20, the KCET counselling 2021 will begin in the first week of October.


10:05 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

KCET 2021 Result Today: Credentials Required To Access Result

  • Roll Number
  • Application Number
  • Date of Birth
10:03 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

KCET result 2021

Before releasing KCET result 2021, the KEA is likely to release the final answer key.

09:58 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

When is KCET result 2021

KCET Result 2021 Date and Time: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm.

09:56 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

Kea.kar.nic.in results 2021 KCET Today: Official Websit

The official website to access Karnataka CET result -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

09:53 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

KCET 2021 Result Date Today; Direct Link

While confirming the KCET result 2021 date and time, Higher Education Minister also had announced the website wherein students can access KCET results 2021 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.


09:47 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

KCET Results 2021 At 4 Pm On Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

09:45 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

How To Check KCET Result 2021

  • Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click on the designated KCET result 2021 link
  • Download the KCET 2021 result
  • Keep a print-out for future reference
09:43 AM IST
Sept. 20, 2021

KCET Result 2021 Today

KCET Result 2021: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm.


Click here for more Education News
KCET Result KCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Today
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Today
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Starts Today; Details Here
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Starts Today; Details Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Results For August-September Exams Today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Results For August-September Exams Today
CBSE Syllabus 2021: Term 1 Exam Time Table Soon, Check Revised Exam Pattern
CBSE Syllabus 2021: Term 1 Exam Time Table Soon, Check Revised Exam Pattern
Education, Knowledge Partnership Holds Great Potential In Ties: India’s US Envoy
Education, Knowledge Partnership Holds Great Potential In Ties: India’s US Envoy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................