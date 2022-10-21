Image credit: shutterstock.com Check KCET 2022 mock allotment result at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the undergraduate CET (UGCET) 2022 mock seat allotment result on October 21. Students who have appeared in KCET 2022 can check the mock allotment result on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

The candidates can access the KCET 2022 seat allotment result using application form numbers. The final KCET 2022 seat allotment result will be released on October 28. The candidates can make changes in the KCET mock allotment options till October 26, the candidates have to report to the colleges by November 3.

KCET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result: How To Check At Kea.kar.nic.in

Visit the KCET 2022 official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on KCET mock allotment 2022 result link Enter KCET 2022 number and click on submit Download KCET 2022 mock seat allotment list and take a print out for further reference.

KEA has also released the KCET college wise cut-off which include the minimum marks to be considered for allotment. The candidates can check the KCET 2022 cut-off at kea.kar.nic.in.