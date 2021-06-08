Karnataka CET Exam To Be Held On August 28, 29

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 8, 2021 2:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

KCET 2021 Registration Begins On June 15, Exam In August
Karnataka CET 2021 Postponed, To Be Held On August 28, 29
KCET 2021 Registration Process, Guidelines Expected Soon
KCET, NEET, JEE: Karnataka Government Launches Online Crash Course For Candidates
Karnataka CET 2021 Dates Announced, Test On July 7, 8
Karnataka Releases KCET 2020 Final Seat Allotment Result; Direct Link
Karnataka CET Exam To Be Held On August 28, 29
KCET 2021 exam will take place on August 28 and 29
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29. The government is also contemplating admission for BSc degree courses through KCET 2021. "The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks," Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Recommended: Download KCET sample paper along with answers. Click here

The exam will be held on August 30 for candidates staying in border regions, he said.

The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second. Registration will commence from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account.

Mr Narayan further said students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test. On the admission to various science courses, Mr Narayan said, "We are considering admitting science students into BSc degree courses through CET. If possible, from this year onwards."

He said some relaxation could be given in view of confusion related to the grace marks given in the PUC second year.

The Karnataka government decided to promote the PUC second year students to the next level without holding the exam in view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19.

Click here for more Education News
KCET exam date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
LSAT India 2021 Over, Scores To Be Released By June Third Week
LSAT India 2021 Over, Scores To Be Released By June Third Week
CBSE Class 12th Marking Scheme Soon, Here’s What To Expect
CBSE Class 12th Marking Scheme Soon, Here’s What To Expect
KCET 2021 Registration Begins On June 15, Exam In August
KCET 2021 Registration Begins On June 15, Exam In August
UPMSP Evaluation Criteria For Cancelled Class 10, 12 Exams Likely Soon
UPMSP Evaluation Criteria For Cancelled Class 10, 12 Exams Likely Soon
#WakeUpSEBAAHSEC Trends, Assam Students Wait For Final Call On Board Exams
#WakeUpSEBAAHSEC Trends, Assam Students Wait For Final Call On Board Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................