Karnataka KCET 2022 Round Two Counselling Schedule Released; Web Option Entry Begins Tomorrow

Check KCET 2022 counselling schedule at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the round 2 counselling schedule. The round two counselling will begin tomorrow, November 17, KEA will display the round two seat matrix tomorrow after 4 PM. The candidates will be provided opportunity to modify, delete, re-arrange web option till November 19.

The KCET 2022 counselling process includes verification of documents, filing of choices, KCET 2022 seat allotment and reporting at allotted institutes. KEA will announce the round 2 counselling allotment result on November 21, the candidates can exercise their choice preference till November 24. The last date to pay the seat acceptance fee is November 25. ALSO READ | Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Announces Round One Schedule At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling 2022: How To Enter Preferences At Kea.kar.nic.in

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on KCET option entry window Create user id and password KCET options will be displayed on screen Select KCET college, courses preferences and submit Download it, and take a print out for further references.

KEA will conduct the KCET 2022 counselling in two rounds along with a second extended round and a special round. The counselling process is being conducted for candidates seeking admission in engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses.

For details on KCET 2022 counselling, please visit the website- kea.kar.nic.in.