  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka KCET 2022 Round Two Counselling Schedule Released; Web Option Entry Begins Tomorrow

Karnataka KCET 2022 Round Two Counselling Schedule Released; Web Option Entry Begins Tomorrow

KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA will announce the round 2 counselling allotment result on November 21, the candidates can exercise their choice preference till November 24

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 3:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Choice Entry Ends Today
KCET 2022 Counselling Choice Entry Begins At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka KEA Announces KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result
Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: KEA Extends Application Deadline For UG NEET Again
Karnataka KEA Announces UGCET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result
Karnataka KCET 2022 Round Two Counselling Schedule Released; Web Option Entry Begins Tomorrow
Check KCET 2022 counselling schedule at kea.kar.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the round 2 counselling schedule. The round two counselling will begin tomorrow, November 17, KEA will display the round two seat matrix tomorrow after 4 PM. The candidates will be provided opportunity to modify, delete, re-arrange web option till November 19.

Latest: KCET 2023 Sample Papers for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Free Download
Don't Miss: KCET Free Mock Test to boost your preparation. Click Here
Recommended: KCET 2023 Preparation Tips. Check Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

The KCET 2022 counselling process includes verification of documents, filing of choices, KCET 2022 seat allotment and reporting at allotted institutes. KEA will announce the round 2 counselling allotment result on November 21, the candidates can exercise their choice preference till November 24. The last date to pay the seat acceptance fee is November 25. ALSO READ | Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Announces Round One Schedule At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling 2022: How To Enter Preferences At Kea.kar.nic.in

  1. Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on KCET option entry window
  3. Create user id and password
  4. KCET options will be displayed on screen
  5. Select KCET college, courses preferences and submit
  6. Download it, and take a print out for further references.

KEA will conduct the KCET 2022 counselling in two rounds along with a second extended round and a special round. The counselling process is being conducted for candidates seeking admission in engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses.

For details on KCET 2022 counselling, please visit the website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
KCET allotment results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register For Spot Admissions Today; Apply At Bhuonline.in
BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register For Spot Admissions Today; Apply At Bhuonline.in
IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies To Offer 2-Week Course On Advanced Quantum Computing
IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies To Offer 2-Week Course On Advanced Quantum Computing
Entry Of Women Candidates Permitted In Certain Branches Of Indian Navy University: Centre To Delhi High Court
Entry Of Women Candidates Permitted In Certain Branches Of Indian Navy University: Centre To Delhi High Court
IIM Ahmedabad Announces Pankaj R Patel New Chairperson Of Institute’s Board Of Governors
IIM Ahmedabad Announces Pankaj R Patel New Chairperson Of Institute’s Board Of Governors
Haryana Board HBSE Announces 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022 Results
Haryana Board HBSE Announces 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................