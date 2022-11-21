Image credit: shutterstock.com Check KCET 2022 seat allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the UGCET round 2 seat allotment result today, November 21. The KCET 2022 seat allotment result once released, will be available on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to KEA, the seat allotment result will be released today at 4 PM.

The candidates can check the KCET 2022 seat allotment result on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in using log-in credentials- user id and password.

KCET 2022 Round Two Allotment Result: How To Check At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Click on KCET 2022 round two allotment result link Enter log-in credentials- UGCET 2022 user id and password UGCET 2022 allotment result will appear on the screen Download KCET 2022 allotment list, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who will be allotted seats in KCET round two can exercise their choices till November 24, the last date to report to the allotted college is November 26. The candidates selected in KCET can take admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharm courses.