The KCET result 2022 official website -- kea.kar.nic.in, will host the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) results anytime soon today, October 1. Over two lakh candidates await the Karnataka Common Entrance Test result (KCET result) revised ranks. To access the KCET 2022 revised ranks, candidates will be required to use CET application number at the cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2022 login portal. KCET 2022 was held between June 16 and June 18.

The KCET 2022 revised result will be based on the suggestions made by a committee headed by DR B Thimme Gowda, Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

Karnataka UGCET Result: Why Is KEA Issuing Revised KCET Ranks

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on July 30 had declared the KCET 2022 rankings. However, the UGCET results released on July 30 ignored the qualifying marks of Class 12. Many KCET exam repeaters who qualified the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the KEA notice for not considering 2020-21 marks while preparing KCET ranking 2022. Following the challenge, the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to follow the formula suggested by a technical committee to redo KCET 2022 rankings.

Kea.nic.in 2022 KCET Result: What Is The New Formula

A technical committee constituted by the Karnataka government has suggested an average deduction of six marks in each subject from 2nd PU marks of Covid-19 year (2020-21) students so that their CET rankings this year will be 'normalised' with 2021-22 batch 2nd PU students. The committee came up with two sets of solutions based on complex calculations. But in the end, it suggested deducting an average of 6 marks from 2020-21 students.

According to PTI, the committee suggested: “The qualifying marks of 2021 PU batch students shall be deducted by an average of 6 marks in Physics, 5 marks in Chemistry and 7 marks in Mathematics, that results in total deduction of 6 marks for 100 qualifying marks.”

Earlier on July 30, KEA had issued the note that this year by which the second year PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch were not considered for CET rankings. Only the CET marks were considered. The 2021-22 students were, however, ranked on the regular 50:50 ratio of 2nd PU marks and the entrance exam marks.

