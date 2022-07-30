Karnataka KCET 2022 Result Declared

KCET Result 2022: The karresults.nic.in official website will host the KCET 2022 result.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 10:50 am IST

Karnataka KCET 2022 Result Declared
KCET result 2022 announced
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result has been announced today, July 30. The karresults.nic.in official website will host the KCET 2022 result. In addition to the karresults.nic.in, the Karnataka CET 2022 exam result will also be made available at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As many as 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the Karnataka UGCET 2022 this year. KCET 2022 Result LIVE

To check KCET 2022 results, students will need to login with their roll number and/or any other details mentioned on the login window. Candidates are advised to use the KCET hall ticket to find the login details.

KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This entrance test was held in pen-and-paper mode on June 16 and June 18. On day 1, in two shifts, Biology and Mathematics papers were conducted and on day 2, the exams for Physics and Chemistry papers were conducted. Kannada language test was conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.

The examination was conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 were located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.

KCET Result
