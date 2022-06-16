KCET 2022 Paper Analysis: Students Found 'Biology' Paper Easy; Check Reactions

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check KCET 2022 paper analysis

KCET 2022 Paper Analysis: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) is being conducted on Thursday, June 16. The students who have appeared in the Biology paper reviewed it as easy. The Biology paper was held in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM. A Kishore, a KCET aspirant told Careers360, "My KCET Biology exam went as to my expectations. The question paper was mostly easy, as many as 50 questions can be categorised as easy and 10 as moderately difficult. I believe it would be relatively easy to score 35 marks for anyone with an average preparation. As far as the difficulty level is concerned, the difficulty level is comparable to the last year." ALSO READ | NTA To Release JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Today

Recommended: KCET Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!

Don't Miss: KCET 2022 Exam Preparation Tips by Experts/Toppers: Grab it Free!

Suggested: Try KCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances . Use Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The expert also analysed the KCET 2022 Biology paper as easy and moderately difficult. Dr. Milind Chippalakatti, National Head - Knowledge Management, Deeksha said, "Overall the paper was easy. An average student can score about 30-35 marks out of 60 marks. Only a few questions were a bit difficult. There were no out of syllabus questions and all were framed as per the NCERT textbook. It was also easy in comparison to last year as the questions were memory and conceptual based. Assertion Reasoning and statement-based questions were not given this year. There were no errors with the question paper."

The KCET Maths paper was just concluded at 3:50 PM. The students will appear for their Physics and Chemistry paper on Friday, June 17; Physics paper will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and Chemistry in the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM.

A total of 2.16 lakh (2,16,525) candidates enrolled to appear for KCET 2022 this year. KCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka.