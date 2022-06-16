  • Home
KCET 2022 Paper Analysis: Students Found 'Biology' Paper Easy; Check Reactions

KCET 2022 Paper Analysis: The students appeared for Biology, Maths paper today. Check paper analysis

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 16, 2022 4:08 pm IST
KCET 2022 Paper Analysis: Students Found 'Biology' Paper Easy; Check Reactions
Check KCET 2022 paper analysis
Image credit: shutterstock.com

KCET 2022 Paper Analysis: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) is being conducted on Thursday, June 16. The students who have appeared in the Biology paper reviewed it as easy. The Biology paper was held in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM. A Kishore, a KCET aspirant told Careers360, "My KCET Biology exam went as to my expectations. The question paper was mostly easy, as many as 50 questions can be categorised as easy and 10 as moderately difficult. I believe it would be relatively easy to score 35 marks for anyone with an average preparation. As far as the difficulty level is concerned, the difficulty level is comparable to the last year." ALSO READ | NTA To Release JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Today

The expert also analysed the KCET 2022 Biology paper as easy and moderately difficult. Dr. Milind Chippalakatti, National Head - Knowledge Management, Deeksha said, "Overall the paper was easy. An average student can score about 30-35 marks out of 60 marks. Only a few questions were a bit difficult. There were no out of syllabus questions and all were framed as per the NCERT textbook. It was also easy in comparison to last year as the questions were memory and conceptual based. Assertion Reasoning and statement-based questions were not given this year. There were no errors with the question paper."

The KCET Maths paper was just concluded at 3:50 PM. The students will appear for their Physics and Chemistry paper on Friday, June 17; Physics paper will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and Chemistry in the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM.

A total of 2.16 lakh (2,16,525) candidates enrolled to appear for KCET 2022 this year. KCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET exam date
