Karnataka KCET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today

Karnataka CET mock seat allotment result today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the undergraduate CET (UGCET) 2022 mock seat allotment result today, October 21. Students can access the KCET 2022 mock allotment result at the KEA official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. To access the mock Karnataka UGCET seat allotment result, candidates will have to use their CET application form numbers. Candidates will also have the provision to make changes in their choices after the mock allotment result. The final seat allotment result KCET 2022 will be made available on October 28.

The candidates can change the options as per the KCET mock allotment round from October 21 to 26. No candidate shall be allowed to change their options after the deadline. After exercising choice and payment of fees, the Choice 1 candidates will have to report to the colleges by November 3.

Steps to download UGCET 2022 mock seat allotment

Go to the KCET 2022 official website - kea.kar.nic.in Click on the link to KCET mock allotment 2022 Enter their Karnataka CET number KCET 2022 mock seat allotment will be displayed on the screen

Based on the changes received by the candidates, the KEA will release the real KCET 2022 seat allotment result on the official website on October 28. Candidates who will be allotted seats under KCET seat allotment 2022 will have to visit the allotted institute for fee payment and admission. Apart from the KCET 2022 seat allotment result, the KEA will also release the round-wise cut-off. The Karnataka UGCET round-wise cut-off will be college-wise and include the minimum marks required by candidates to be considered for allotment.