Karnataka KCET 2022: KEA Revises Second Round Seat Allotment Result Date; Know When, Where To Check

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), or KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment date.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 7:59 pm IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), or KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment date. As per the official statement, the KEA will declare the KCET 2nd round seat allotment on November 22, 2022. The second round seat allotment result will be available on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in after 11 am. Earlier the KCET seat allotment result was scheduled to be declared today, November 21 at 4 PM.

Candidates will be able to exercise their choices (freeze or float) against the allotted seat in the second round till November 24. Candidates who accept the allocated seat in KCET 2022 round 2 allotment result need to download the admission order and report at the allotted college by November 26, 2022. Aspirants must download the Karnataka UGCET 2022 allotment letter and print a copy for verification while reporting to the college to confirm admission.

KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result' link

Step 3: On the next window, login with KCET 2022 application ID and password

Step 4: The KCET 2nd round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Verify and download the allotment letter for the further counselling process.

KEA will prepare the KCET round 2 seat allotment result on the basis of choices filled by the candidates, KCET 2022 scores, and seat availability. The KCET examination is conducted for candidates seeking admission in engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharm and many other UG courses offered by the participating universities/colleges.

KCET allotment results
