Karnataka KCET 2022: Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here

KCET 2022 answer key released

KCET 2022: The final answer key for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 has been released today, July 30. The KCET 2022 answer key download link has been activated on the official website– cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. It must be noted that the Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has issued the answer keys for all the sets of question papers of Biology, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. The KEA has declared the KCET 2022 result today, July 30. KCET Result 2022 LIVE

Candidates will not require any login credentials to download the KCET 2022 final answer key. The KCET 2022 answer key is available in PDF format. Candidates who qualify for the KCET exam test can get admission in Engineering (BTech) and other professional programmes in the state of Karnataka. Karnataka KCET 2022 exam was held between June 16 and 18.

With KCET 2022 result being declared, the KEA will start the KCET document verification on August 5. Candidates have been awarded 7 grace marks due to errors in the printing of question papers. While five marks have been allotted for Mathematics, one each has been provided for Physics and Chemistry.

KCET 2022 Answer Key Direct Links

Physics || Chemistry || Mathematics || Biology

KCET 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

KCET 2022 provisional answer key was released on June 22 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 25. Based on the grievances made by the candidates against the answer key, the KCET final answer key and the result have been declared today.