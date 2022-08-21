Karnataka KCET 2022 Document Verification Dates Announced; List Of Documents Required

KCET 2022 Document Verification

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 document verification dates. The KCET document verification schedule is available on the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official statement, the Karnataka KCET 2022 document verification will start on August 22, 2022. The verification will be held in three sessions - the first session will organise from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second session will be held from 11:15 pm to 1:15 pm and the third session will conduct from 2 pm onwards.

The Karnataka CET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. Shortlisted candidates will have to get their documents, certificates verified by the concerned BEO office. Candidates have to produce the following original documents for verification.

KCET Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

KCET 2022 application form KCET 2022 admission ticket SSLC (Class 10) score card for date of birth verification Class 11th, 12th mark sheet Passport size photographs Seven years study certificate from 1st to 12th Caste certificate (if required)

KCET 2022 Document Verification: Rank-Wise Schedule