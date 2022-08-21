Karnataka KCET 2022 Document Verification Dates Announced; List Of Documents Required

  • Home
Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 document verification dates. The KCET document verification schedule is available on the official website.

KCET 2022 Document Verification

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 document verification dates. The KCET document verification schedule is available on the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official statement, the Karnataka KCET 2022 document verification will start on August 22, 2022. The verification will be held in three sessions - the first session will organise from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second session will be held from 11:15 pm to 1:15 pm and the third session will conduct from 2 pm onwards.

The Karnataka CET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. Shortlisted candidates will have to get their documents, certificates verified by the concerned BEO office. Candidates have to produce the following original documents for verification.

KCET Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

  1. KCET 2022 application form
  2. KCET 2022 admission ticket
  3. SSLC (Class 10) score card for date of birth verification
  4. Class 11th, 12th mark sheet
  5. Passport size photographs
  6. Seven years study certificate from 1st to 12th
  7. Caste certificate (if required)

KCET 2022 Document Verification: Rank-Wise Schedule

DateSession 1 (9:30 am to 11 am)Session 2 (11:15 am to 1:15 pm)Session 3 (2 pm onwards)
KCET RankKCET RankKCET Rank
FromToFromToFromTo
August 22, 2022118001801360036015000
August 23, 20225001680068018600860110000
August 24, 2022100011400014001180001800120000
August 25, 2022200012400024001280002800130000
August 26, 2022300013500035001400004000142000
August 27, 2022420014700047001520005200154000
August 29, 2022540015900059001640006400166000
September 1, 2022660017100071001760007600178000
September 2, 2022780018400084001900009000194000
Sept 3, 202294001100000100001106000106001110000
Sept 5, 2022110001117000117001124000124001130000
Sept 6, 2022130001138000138001146000146001150000
Sept 7, 2022150001158000158001164000164001last rank
