Karnataka KCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, October 28. As per the revised schedule released by the KEA, the Karnataka CET first round seat allotment result for undergraduate (UG) programmes will be published on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in after 2 pm. The candidates who will get shortlisted in KCET round 1 seat allotment result can exercise their choices (freeze or float) from October 28 to 30 (4 pm).

Earlier on Eligible candidates can pay the fees and download the admission order between October 29 and November 2, 2022. The last date to report at the allotted colleges is November 3 (5:30 pm). Students must download the allotment letter online and print a copy for verification while reporting to the college to confirm admission.

KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Karnataka UGCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result' link

Step 3: Enter login credentials like KCET 2022 application ID and password

Step 4: The first phase allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further reference.

Along with the KCET 2022 seat allotment result, the KEA will also release the round-wise cut-off. The KCET counselling 2022 round-wise cut-off will be based on college-wise merit and include the minimum marks required by candidates to be considered for allotment.