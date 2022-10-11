Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA To Start UGCET Option Entry Today

KCET option entry 2022 to start today

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the option entry Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling 2022 today, October 11. Candidates registered for KCET counselling can appear for the web option entry on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Aspirants can fill in the KCET web options by logging in with their user ID and password. The last date to fill in the KCET option entry 2022 in the order of preference from 2 pm on October 11 to October 13 up to 4 pm.

The KCET 2022 seat allocation result will be based on the web options filled in by the candidates. Earlier on October 10, KEA released the KCET verification slip and seat matrix of registered candidates. The complete schedule of KCET counselling will release by the KEA shortly on the official website.

KCET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates KCET 2022 seat matrix and fee structure October 10, 2022 Downloading of verification slip October 10 to 12, 2022 KCET option entry 2022 by eligible candidates (in the order of preference) October 11 to 13, 2022

KCET Counselling 2022: How To Fill Web Options

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the "KCET option entry" link.

Step 3: Log in with CET number and security code.

Step 4: The courses/colleges options will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Select desired college and courses.

Step 6: Submit the KCET option entry and print a copy for future reference.