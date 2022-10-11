  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA To Start UGCET Option Entry Today

Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA To Start UGCET Option Entry Today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the option entry Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling 2022 today, October 11.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 5:22 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KEA Releases KCET 2022 Seat Matrix; Check Seat Availability
KCET 2022 Counselling Dates Revised; Option Entry From October 11
Karnataka Increases Seats In Data Science, AI, Other Courses To Make Youths Industry-Ready: Education Minister
KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA To Begin Document Verification, Option Entry Rounds Today
KCET Counselling 2022: Document Verification Process To Begin Tomorrow
KCET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; KEA To Start Document Verification Round On October 7
Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling: KEA To Start UGCET Option Entry Today
KCET option entry 2022 to start today

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the option entry Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling 2022 today, October 11. Candidates registered for KCET counselling can appear for the web option entry on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Aspirants can fill in the KCET web options by logging in with their user ID and password. The last date to fill in the KCET option entry 2022 in the order of preference from 2 pm on October 11 to October 13 up to 4 pm.

Latest: KCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF, 450+ Recruiters, 36 Lakh Highest CTC. Scores Accepted: JEE, KCET, COMEDK & Other state entrance tests. Apply Now 

The KCET 2022 seat allocation result will be based on the web options filled in by the candidates. Earlier on October 10, KEA released the KCET verification slip and seat matrix of registered candidates. The complete schedule of KCET counselling will release by the KEA shortly on the official website.

KCET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events

Dates

KCET 2022 seat matrix and fee structure

October 10, 2022

Downloading of verification slip

October 10 to 12, 2022

KCET option entry 2022 by eligible candidates (in the order of preference)

October 11 to 13, 2022

KCET Counselling 2022: How To Fill Web Options

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the "KCET option entry" link.

Step 3: Log in with CET number and security code.

Step 4: The courses/colleges options will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Select desired college and courses.

Step 6: Submit the KCET option entry and print a copy for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Fee Structure For Education At AIIMS Could Be Modelled Along Lines Of IITs, IIMs
Fee Structure For Education At AIIMS Could Be Modelled Along Lines Of IITs, IIMs
CAT 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Exam Syllabus, Format
CAT 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Exam Syllabus, Format
DU UG Admission 2022: How Delhi University Will Prepare CSAS Merit List
DU UG Admission 2022: How Delhi University Will Prepare CSAS Merit List
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Registration For Architecture, JEE Main Seats Ends Today
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Registration For Architecture, JEE Main Seats Ends Today
Leading Academic From Aligarh Muslim University Wins Top UAE Award For Alternative Medicine
Leading Academic From Aligarh Muslim University Wins Top UAE Award For Alternative Medicine
.......................... Advertisement ..........................